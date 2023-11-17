trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689089
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation still underway

|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
The lives of 40 laborers are trapped in the tunnel of Silkyara in Uttarkashi for 6 days now. Today is the sixth day of the rescue operation. Drilling is being done in the debris with machines. As per latest reports, 24 meters has been drilled till yet. Along with drilling, steel pipes are also being inserted in the debris.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jyotiraditya Scindia makes huge claim after he casts vote in MP
Play Icon7:4
Jyotiraditya Scindia makes huge claim after he casts vote in MP
Leaders Gather For Family Photo In the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit | APEC 2023
Play Icon2:1
Leaders Gather For Family Photo In the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit | APEC 2023
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Play Icon3:35
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
Play Icon4:39
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
Play Icon2:14
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023

Trending Videos

Jyotiraditya Scindia makes huge claim after he casts vote in MP
play icon7:4
Jyotiraditya Scindia makes huge claim after he casts vote in MP
Leaders Gather For Family Photo In the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit | APEC 2023
play icon2:1
Leaders Gather For Family Photo In the 30th Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit | APEC 2023
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
play icon3:35
Glimpse Of External Affair Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s Visit To United Kingdom | Zee News English
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
play icon4:39
Watch: Terrifying Testimony Of Worker Stuck In The Uttarkashi Tunnel | Zee News English
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
play icon2:14
The Invincible 'Men in Blue' Head To Ahmedabad, Sets Eyes On 3rd World Cup Title | World Cup 2023
uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel news today,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news live,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,Uttarkashi,under construction tunnel collapsed,uttarkashi news,landslide in uttarkashi,