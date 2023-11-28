trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692924
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Rat miners to begin manual drilling

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
The team of rat miners called to help in the rescue operation in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, has reached inside the tunnel. The blades of the auger machine stuck during drilling in the tunnel have been taken out and now manual drilling will be done.
