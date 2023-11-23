trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691288
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue reaches its final stage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 08:17 AM IST
Rescue operation of 41 laborers going on in Uttarkashi has reached its final stage. Today, workers can be taken out of the tunnel at any time. Yesterday drilling of 40-45 meters was completed and only about 20 meters of drilling is left. In such a situation, there is every chance of the workers coming out of the tunnel today. It is being told that after the completion of drilling, 3 NDRF personnel will go inside with live support equipment and one by one will send the workers out through the pipe.
