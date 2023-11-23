trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691511
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Trapped workers' morale high, says Neeraj Khairwal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: An accident was seen in the Silk Yara Tunnel after a landslide in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. It has been 12 days since the Silkyara Tunnel accident. Let us tell you that the tunnel operation has reached its final stage and the workers can be taken out of the tunnel at any time.
Follow Us

All Videos

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
Play Icon2:4
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Prayers Offered At Temple Built Outside Silkyara Tunnel
Play Icon1:4
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Prayers Offered At Temple Built Outside Silkyara Tunnel
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
Play Icon1:42
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
Play Icon2:55
"Cause of concern," India Responds To ‘US thwarted plot’ To Assassinate Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Report
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
Play Icon3:59
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue

Trending Videos

Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
play icon2:4
Silkyara Tunnel Rescue: Temporary Hospital Has Been Setup Ahead Of Evacuation | Zee News English
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Prayers Offered At Temple Built Outside Silkyara Tunnel
play icon1:4
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Prayers Offered At Temple Built Outside Silkyara Tunnel
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
play icon1:42
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: “Rescue Operation May Conclude By Tonight…” NDRF DG | Zee News English
play icon2:55
"Cause of concern," India Responds To ‘US thwarted plot’ To Assassinate Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Report
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
play icon3:59
NDRF holds press conference in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue
uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation live,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel rescue 12th day,12th day of uttarkashi tunnel rescue,silk yara tunnel live,silk yara tunnel update,silk yara tunnel rescue,silk yara tunnel rescue 12th day,uttarakhand rescue operation news,uttarakhand silkyara news,cm dhami,cm dhami on uttarkashi tunnel rescue,PM Modi,pm modi on silk yara tunnel rescue,Breaking News,trending news,Hindi News,Latest News,tunnel rescue,