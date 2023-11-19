trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690108
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived to see the rescue operation in the tunnel.

|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:38 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: After the Silk Yara Tunnel accident, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has arrived to oversee the rescue operation. Gadkari said that saving the lives of the workers is our priority. Let us tell you that till now the workers have not been evacuated. Today, on the eighth day of the rescue operation, preparations are being made to drill from behind the tunnel. Know how far the rescue operation reached.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023 Final India gave Australia 241 Runs Target
Play Icon2:35
World Cup 2023 Final India gave Australia 241 Runs Target
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
Play Icon4:46
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Play Icon5:9
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
Play Icon2:30
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
Play Icon2:13
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023 Final India gave Australia 241 Runs Target
play icon2:35
World Cup 2023 Final India gave Australia 241 Runs Target
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
play icon4:46
PM Modi targets Congress government over corruption charges
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
play icon5:9
'...corruption match is going on' PM Modi attacks Gehlot in Rajasthan
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
play icon2:30
Delhi Pollution Update: Air quality improves in Delhi, restrictions lifted
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
play icon2:13
Jammu Kashmir: Faces lit up due to record breaking cultivation of saffron
uttarkashi tunnel,uttarkashi tunnel news,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel collapse,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel leakage,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,uttarkashi tunnel ground report,landslide in uttarkashi,silk yara tunnel,