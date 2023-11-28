Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate
|Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. It has been 17 days since the rescue operation of the workers in Uttarkashi...now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. Now all the ambulances are being brought to the tunnel gate. Mattresses have also been taken inside the tunnel. Earlier it was reported that. now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. A team of doctors and 41 ambulances are waiting for the workers outside the tunnel. before this Now the news is coming that women from Gangotri Dham were seen singing Pahari songs for the safety of the laborers outside the tunnel. Women worshiped Ganga Maiya and Nagdevata by singing songs
uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi rat mining video,uttarkashi tunnel accident,Hindi News,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,rat miners in uttarkashi tunnel rescue,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,tunnel collapse in uttarkashi,Rat miners,Breaking News,uttarkashi breaking,Uttarakhand news,tunnel news,Rat miners,Pahadi song,Workers will be taken to hospital,air ambulance,
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Thank you
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
Cookies Setting
By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device and the processing of information obtained via those cookies (including about your preferences, device and online activity) by us and our commercial partners to enhance site navigation, personalise ads, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. More information can be found in our Cookies and Privacy Policy. You can amend your cookie settings to reject non-essential cookies by clicking Cookie Settings below.
Manage Consent Preferences
Strictly Necessary Cookies
These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work or you may not be able to login.
Functional Cookies
These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
Targeting Cookies
These cookies may be set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are also used to limit the number of times you see an advert as well as help measure the effectiveness of an advertising campaign. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.
Performance Cookies
These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we may not know when you have visited our site, and may not be able to monitor its performance.