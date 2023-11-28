videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: 41 ambulances deployed at the tunnel gate

| Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. It has been 17 days since the rescue operation of the workers in Uttarkashi...now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. Now all the ambulances are being brought to the tunnel gate. Mattresses have also been taken inside the tunnel. Earlier it was reported that. now the news is coming that the workers will be taken to the hospital as soon as they come out. A team of doctors and 41 ambulances are waiting for the workers outside the tunnel. before this Now the news is coming that women from Gangotri Dham were seen singing Pahari songs for the safety of the laborers outside the tunnel. Women worshiped Ganga Maiya and Nagdevata by singing songs