trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690758
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: First video inside the tunnel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Today is the 10th day of rescue of Uttarkashi Silk Yara Tunnel accident. Meanwhile, today the first picture of the workers from inside the tunnel has emerged. Let us tell you that the officers have assured that the workers will be taken out of the tunnel soon.
Follow Us

All Videos

When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
Play Icon5:29
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
Play Icon9:33
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
Play Icon27:54
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement
Play Icon14:4
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
Play Icon4:17
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day

Trending Videos

When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
play icon5:29
When Modi suddenly entered the dressing room
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
play icon9:33
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Exclusive video of 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
play icon27:54
HAWA BADLENGE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW of UP Environment Minister Dayashankar Singh
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement
play icon14:4
10th day of tunnel accident, CM Dhami's big statement
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
play icon4:17
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
uttarakhand tunnel rescue animation,uttarakhand tunnel collapse video live,uttarakhand tunnel rescue,uttarakhand tunnel rescue latest news,uttarakhand tunnel,uttarakhand tunnel animation video,uttarakhand tunnel rescue animation live,uttarkashi tunnel video,uttarkashi tunnel rescue,silkyara barkot tunnel,silkyara tunnel collapse,Uttarkashi,uttarakhand tunnel collaspe video,Tunnel collapse,breaking,uttarkashi tunnel news,Breaking News,uttarkashi tunnel animation,