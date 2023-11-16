trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688643
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Union Minister VK Singh reached Uttarkashi

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Today is the fifth day of rescue after the tunnel accident in Uttarkashi.. VK Singh has come to inspect the Tunas accident.. He said that the machine from the Air Force aircraft that has reached there.. will speed up the rescue work. . Let us tell you that In this accident, 40 laborers were trapped in the tunnel itself. Even after 100 hours, the workers have not been evacuated from the tunnel. Rescue work has been intensified to save the workers.
