Uttarkashi: Workers can come out of the tunnel at any time!

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: The rescue operation of the workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel of Uttarkashi is continuing. It has been 17 days since the rescue operation of the workers in Uttarkashi. Now the news is coming that the workers can come out at any time.. Ambulances have been asked to be ready outside. The family has been told to bring their clothes. And keep the bag ready...before this An exclusive video of rat miners digging in the tunnel has surfaced..in which they are seen pulling soil from the pipe....now only 5 meters of drilling is left...it is hoped that the workers can be rescued safely today. CM Dhami has also reached the rescue site. Now to bring them back safely, along with the army and rescue team, rat miners have also entered the tunnel. Apart from the drilling and vertical drilling of the tunnel from the Silkyara end, work has also started on the third plan. Meanwhile, L&T official while giving a statement said that good news regarding the laborers can come today.
Rat miners dug the rock... workers are about to leave!
Rat miners dug the rock... workers are about to leave!
Relief from pollution after rain in Delhi
Relief from pollution after rain in Delhi
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Rat miners will take out workers from the tunnel in some time
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Rat miners will take out workers from the tunnel in some time
30 SEC NEWS: 70 people died due to flood rain in Kenya
30 SEC NEWS: 70 people died due to flood rain in Kenya
17th day of rescue operation, know what has happened so far?
17th day of rescue operation, know what has happened so far?

