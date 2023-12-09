trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697014
Uttrakhand Global Investors Summit 2023: 'Uttarakhand is the only place, where there is divine...', says Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023: PM Modi had inaugurated the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Today is the second and last day of the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023. During this, India's Home Minister Amit Shah reached here and addressed the people.
