Vande Bharat Cuisine Shock: Cockroach Discovered in Meal

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
A passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on Vande Bharat Express on July 24 was shocked when he found a cockroach in the meal served by IRCTC. The passenger shared pictures of the meal on Twitter.

