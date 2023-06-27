NewsVideos
Vande Bharat Express: PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off five new Vande Bharat Express trains, with the launch of these trains the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in India reached 23.

