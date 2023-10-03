trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670171
Vande Bharat train was averted on the Bhilwara railway track

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
A major accident of Vande Bharat train was averted on the Bhilwara railway track of Rajasthan. Someone had placed stones on the railway track. When the loco pilot looked at the track, he wisely averted the accident.
