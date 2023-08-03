trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644043
Varanasi Commissioner Ashok Muttha Jain reaches Gyanvapi

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Allahabad High Court, while giving an important decision regarding the survey of Gyanvapi campus today, has rejected the petition of the Muslim side. Due to this, the ASI survey of Gyanvapi will be started from tomorrow. In this connection, Varanasi Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain has reached Gyanvapi.

