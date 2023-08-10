trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647062
Varanasi Court orders to put a ban on media coverage of Gyanvapi ASI Survey

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Gyanvapi Survey Update: Today is the 7th day of the ASI survey in the Gyanvapi Masjid Temple case of Varanasi. Regarding this, the Varanasi court has banned media coverage. Along with this, the court has also directed the ASI not to comment on the Gyanvapi case.

