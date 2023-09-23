trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666205
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Varanasi Cricket Stadium: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a grand cricket stadium in Varanasi.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Badhir News is a special section of Zee News for deaf people which is specially designed by keeping deaf people in mind only. This brings you the latest news updates every afternoon.
Follow Us

All Videos

India Canada News: NIA action on Khalistani terrorist Pannu, government seized property. Breaking
play icon5:39
India Canada News: NIA action on Khalistani terrorist Pannu, government seized property. Breaking
'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Might Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding, Hints Instagram Story
play icon2:2
'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Might Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding, Hints Instagram Story
World Cup 2023: India Scripts History, Becomes World No.1 Across All Formats After Beating Australia
play icon2:23
World Cup 2023: India Scripts History, Becomes World No.1 Across All Formats After Beating Australia
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Receives 'Indian Cricket Team Jersey' From Sachin Tendulkar
play icon0:37
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Receives 'Indian Cricket Team Jersey' From Sachin Tendulkar
Major accident in Loni, Ghaziabad...people buried under debris
play icon1:13
Major accident in Loni, Ghaziabad...people buried under debris

Trending Videos

India Canada News: NIA action on Khalistani terrorist Pannu, government seized property. Breaking
play icon5:39
India Canada News: NIA action on Khalistani terrorist Pannu, government seized property. Breaking
'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Might Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding, Hints Instagram Story
play icon2:2
'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Might Miss Cousin Parineeti Chopra's Wedding, Hints Instagram Story
World Cup 2023: India Scripts History, Becomes World No.1 Across All Formats After Beating Australia
play icon2:23
World Cup 2023: India Scripts History, Becomes World No.1 Across All Formats After Beating Australia
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Receives 'Indian Cricket Team Jersey' From Sachin Tendulkar
play icon0:37
WATCH: PM Narendra Modi Receives 'Indian Cricket Team Jersey' From Sachin Tendulkar
Major accident in Loni, Ghaziabad...people buried under debris
play icon1:13
Major accident in Loni, Ghaziabad...people buried under debris
varanasi international cricket stadium,international cricket stadium in varanasi,Varanasi Cricket Stadium,PM Modi,International cricket stadium,Justin Trudeau,India-Canada Standoff,India-Canada Row,canada visa ban in india,India suspends visa services,justin trudeau india news,canada india relations update,canada india tensions,canada news update,canada news today,live news,trending news,India Canada,Nijjar Killing,Modi,big news,