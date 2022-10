Vastu Dosh ke Lakshan: These are the symptoms of Vastu defects in the home and office, recognize it and fix it immediately!

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 08:32 AM IST

Vastu Dosh: The energy of the place where we live has a big impact on us. Therefore, there should not be any Vastu defect in the home or office, otherwise a big loss has to be suffered.