Veer Savarkar Film's Trailer to be released today

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Trailer Release: The trailer of Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' based on Veer Savarkar will be released today. The trailer of the film will be launched in the multiplex of Juhu area. Know in detail in this report when and where the trailer will be launched.

