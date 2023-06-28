NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vegetable Price skyrockets with rain, tomato costlier by Rs 100 per KG

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Tomato Price Today: Inflation is getting hit with the rains in India. The tomatoes which were available at Rs 30-40 per kg last week, will now have to pay Rs 100 to 120 for that. See in this report, what has been the effect of rain on the prices of tomatoes and where and at what price tomatoes will be available.

All Videos

PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
play icon3:23
PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
play icon12:35
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
play icon1:50
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
play icon0:35
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
play icon0:38
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai

Trending Videos

PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
play icon3:23
PM Modi makes big statement on Uniform Civil Code,says, 'people are being instigated'. Top News
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
play icon12:35
High alert in Uttar Pradesh! CM Yogi issued strict instructions before Bakrid!
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
play icon1:50
J&K administration conducts mock drill ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
play icon0:35
Indian Opener Shubman Gill Spotted in Mumbai Airport in All White Drip
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
play icon0:38
Suhana Khan Looks Gracious In A Blue Dress In Agastya Nanda's Party in Mumbai
tomato price today,tomato price today madanapalle,Tomato price hike,tomato price in kolar market today,tomato price hike reason,rain on tomato price,monsoon affects tomato price,monsoon on vegetable price,heavy rain on vegetation,heavy rain on vegetable garden,heavy rain on vegetable price,hike,hike in tomato price,increase in tomato price,Inflation,inflation due to rain,inflation due to monsoon,monsoon inflation,Vegetable price hike,vegetable price today,