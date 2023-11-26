trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692351
Vertical drilling begins, mobile phones, board games given to trapped men to alleviate stress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Today is the 15th day of tunnel rescue in Uttarkashi. Efforts are continuing to save the lives of 41 workers. However, the malfunction of the auger machine has once again created a hindrance. Now efforts are being made to take the rescue forward through vertical drilling. It is being told that 10 meter drilling work is still pending.
