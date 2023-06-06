NewsVideos
videoDetails

Very big news related to Bihar government on bridge accident in Bhagalpur

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Bhagalpur News: The bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Sunday. After which the state government suspended an engineer. Now questions have arisen on the action of the Bihar government.

All Videos

Maharashtra: Dance of Muslim youths with photo of Aurangzeb, video viral!
3:39
Maharashtra: Dance of Muslim youths with photo of Aurangzeb, video viral!
Deshhit: This Month PM Modi visit United States of America
3:48
Deshhit: This Month PM Modi visit United States of America
Delhi Police interrogates Brij Bhushan Singh twice
3:5
Delhi Police interrogates Brij Bhushan Singh twice
Big evidence found by CBI from the place of incident?
1:38
Big evidence found by CBI from the place of incident?
WTC Finals: Anjum Chopra Talks About KS Bharat, Ishan Kisan and Indian Bowling Lineup
6:22
WTC Finals: Anjum Chopra Talks About KS Bharat, Ishan Kisan and Indian Bowling Lineup

Trending Videos

3:39
Maharashtra: Dance of Muslim youths with photo of Aurangzeb, video viral!
3:48
Deshhit: This Month PM Modi visit United States of America
3:5
Delhi Police interrogates Brij Bhushan Singh twice
1:38
Big evidence found by CBI from the place of incident?
6:22
WTC Finals: Anjum Chopra Talks About KS Bharat, Ishan Kisan and Indian Bowling Lineup
Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse LIVE,Bhagalpur Under construction Aguvani Sultanganj Bridge,Aguvani Sultanganj Bridge,Breaking News,live news,Bhagalpur Under construction bridege news,Bhagalpur Bridge Collapse,Bhagalpur Bridge news,Bihar bridge collapse,bridge collapse in bihar,bridge collapses in bihar,bridge collapsed,Bihar,bridge collapsed in bihar,Bihar news,begusarai bridge collapse,bihar bridge collapses,bridge collapse in bihar today,sattarghat bridge bihar,