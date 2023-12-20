trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700903
VHP invites LK Advani to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi have received invitation for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. VHP's international executive president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's co-secretary Krishnagopal and contact chief Ramlal went to Advani's house and handed over the invitation card.

