VHP power will be seen on the streets..Administration on alert mode..

|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
Nuh Shobha Yatra: Security has been tightened in Nuh and other areas of Haryana in view of the call given by Sarva Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat to take out 'Shobha Yatra' on Monday. The yatra has been called despite the administration not giving permission. Security personnel including paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil.
