Vicky Kaushal Supports Katrina at 'Merry Christmas' Film Screening

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stole the show at the 'Merry Christmas' film screening. The Bollywood power couple looked stunning as they walked the red carpet together, hand in hand. Vicky was there to support Katrina, who was part of the film. Both dressed to impress, they radiated charm and elegance, becoming the center of attention.

