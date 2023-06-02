NewsVideos
videoDetails

Vikram Singh attacked with knife in Delhi's Moti Nagar area, treatment underway

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
ASI Attacked In Moti Nagar: A shocking incident has come to light in Delhi's Motinagar area. Some miscreants attacked ASI Vikram Singh with a knife. This attack was done while searching the bike. Vikram Singh has been injured in this attack and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

All Videos

BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case

Trending Videos

2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
asi attacked in moti nagar,ASI Vikram Singh,asi vikram singh attacked in moti nagar,Vikram Singh,vikram singh stabbed,asi vikram singh stabbed,asi vikram stabbed,asi vikram stabbed news,asi vikram stabbed breaking,moti nagar stabbing case,delhi moti nagar,delhi moti nagar case,delhi moti nagar news,delhi moti nagar stabbing case,delhi stabbing case,Delhi ASI,delhi asi stabbed,delhi asi attack,attack on delhi asi,attack on delhi asi vikram singh,Zee News,