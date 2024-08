videoDetails

Vinesh Phogat Issue Sparks ruckus in Parliament

| Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Vinesh Phogat has retired from wrestling. Regarding this, Vinesh Phogat has written an emotional post on the social media platform. Actually, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had to be out of Paris Olympics due to being overweight in the prescribed category, after which Vinesh Phogat has taken a big decision and retired. Know what Nadda said on Vinesh Phogat in the Parliament during the monsoon session?