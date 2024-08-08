videoDetails

Vinesh Phogat retires from wrestling

| Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Vinesh Phogat Retires from Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat has retired from wrestling. Vinesh Phogat has written an emotional post on social media. Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement and said, 'Mother, your dream and my courage all have broken, there is no strength left now'. Actually, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was put out of Paris Olympics due to being overweight in the prescribed category, after which Vinesh Phogat has now taken a big decision and retired.