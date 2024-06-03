Advertisement
Violence continues even after the Election ends

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 11:44 PM IST
During the entire election, violence continued in West Bengal during every phase of voting. Along with the highest voting, the highest violence also took place in Bengal. But now the elections are over and only a few hours are left for the results to come. Still, the era of political violence continues in Bengal. A few days ago, Bengal Police had imposed Section 144 in Kolkata for 60 days. Then this question was raised that what is going to happen after the elections… due to which Mamata Banerjee is increasing security so much… our report will give you the answer to this question…

