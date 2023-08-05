trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645192
Violence erupted again in Manipur's Imphal, miscreants set houses and shops on fire

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
The miscreants again tried to vitiate the situation in Imphal's New Chekon area. Some miscreants torched several houses and shops in the area on Saturday evening. The security forces swung into action and pushed back the rioters. At several places in New Chekon area of ​​Painphal, the miscreants again tried to vitiate the situation. Some miscreants torched several houses and shops in the area on Saturday evening.

