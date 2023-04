videoDetails

Violence erupted again in West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

There has been violence again in West Bengal today. There was a lot of uproar during the procession in Hooghly, during which the miscreants indulged in arson and stone pelting. BJP's National Vice President Dilip Ghosh was taking out a procession.