Violence erupts in Manipur again, Mob sets Union Minister's house on fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Violence flares up again in Manipur. 9 people have lost their lives in violent clashes in Chakone, Nongmeibang and Wangkhei. The mob has set the Union minister's house on fire

