Violence witnessed in Paris after Election Voting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 08, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Violent Protest in Paris: Violent demonstrations took place after voting in the French capital Paris. The atmosphere is tense due to clashes between police and protesters. Arson has also been done at many places. President Emmanuel Macron's coalition has not received an absolute majority.