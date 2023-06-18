NewsVideos
Violent Clashes in Junagadh Over Dargah Demolition Notice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Owaisi termed the police action in Junagadh as oppression. Owaisi tweeted that some spark of Hindutva has reached the police department. So far 174 arrests have been made in Junagadh Bawal. The search for several accused is on.

