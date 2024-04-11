Advertisement
Viral Bengaluru Video: Keep Distance From Supercars On Roads

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
A viral video from Bengaluru sends a powerful message about road safety, particularly around supercars. Watch as the footage illustrates why maintaining a safe distance from these high-performance vehicles is crucial. The video serves as a reminder to all road users to exercise caution and respect speed limits to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

