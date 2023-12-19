trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700786
VIRAL VIDEO : 1990 Video of Lala the King Penguin's Daily Adventures Takes the Internet by Storm

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Meet LaLa, the beloved penguin who stole hearts in 1990s Japan! Rescued by the Nishimoto family after a fishing net mishap, this king penguin not only healed but also found a special home. Watch the charming video showcasing LaLa's daily adventures, from strutting to the local market with a tiny backpack to delighting everyone in the neighborhood.

