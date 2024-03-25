Advertisement
VIRAL VIDEO: Ahmedabad Crowd Mockingly Chants "Hardik, Hardik" As Dog Intrudes Field - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
A viral video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter, capturing a light-hearted moment, the crowd in Ahmedabad can be heard mockingly chanting "Hardik, Hardik" as a dog interrupts a match by wandering onto the field. The humorous response adds a playful tone to the unexpected intrusion, showcasing the spontaneity of the crowd's reaction.

