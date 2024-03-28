Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Ajmer Dargah's Record-breaking Production Of 4800 Kg Of Prasad For Ramadan, Impressed Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
This viral video, shared by @Thefoodiebae on Twitter and uploaded by @Rainmaker1973, is making waves online as it showcases Ajmer Dargah's incredible feat of producing 4800 kg of Prasad for Ramadan. The internet is buzzing with admiration for the community's unity and dedication. It's a heartwarming reminder of the spirit of Ramadan and communal harmony.

All Videos

Viral Video: Panda Allegedly Swaps Her Baby For An Apple - Watch
Play Icon00:25
Viral Video: Panda Allegedly Swaps Her Baby For An Apple - Watch
Viral Video: Kevin Pietersen Chuckles At Starbucks' Amusing 'Naamkarann' For 'Cabin' In India
Play Icon00:20
 Viral Video: Kevin Pietersen Chuckles At Starbucks' Amusing 'Naamkarann' For 'Cabin' In India
Chirag Paswan Asserts NDA Alliance Will Win All 40 Seats In Bihar
Play Icon00:21
Chirag Paswan Asserts NDA Alliance Will Win All 40 Seats In Bihar
Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
Play Icon00:57
Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
Noida Viral Video:
Play Icon00:34
 Noida Viral Video: "Ab Maar Kay Dikhana" - Woman Confronts Man For Hitting Stray Dogs On Streets

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Panda Allegedly Swaps Her Baby For An Apple - Watch
play icon0:25
Viral Video: Panda Allegedly Swaps Her Baby For An Apple - Watch
Viral Video: Kevin Pietersen Chuckles At Starbucks' Amusing 'Naamkarann' For 'Cabin' In India
play icon0:20
Viral Video: Kevin Pietersen Chuckles At Starbucks' Amusing 'Naamkarann' For 'Cabin' In India
Chirag Paswan Asserts NDA Alliance Will Win All 40 Seats In Bihar
play icon0:21
Chirag Paswan Asserts NDA Alliance Will Win All 40 Seats In Bihar
Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
play icon0:57
Viral Video: Women React To Boy Beating A Dog Inside His House After Boy's Hitting Incident - Watch
Noida Viral Video:
play icon0:34
Noida Viral Video: "Ab Maar Kay Dikhana" - Woman Confronts Man For Hitting Stray Dogs On Streets