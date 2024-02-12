trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720661
VIRAL VIDEO: Amid Farmers' Protest, Elderly Woman Expresses Frustration at Protesters

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
As farmers from Punjab and Haryana gear up for a 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13, a viral video on social media shows an elderly woman in Punjab expressing frustration towards farmers engaged in a 'dharna' and road blockades. It's worth noting that the widely shared video is reportedly old, as mentioned by several social media users. Times Now has not independently verified its authenticity.

