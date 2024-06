videoDetails

Watch Top 100 News of the Day

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

NDA government is being sworn in today in Andhra Pradesh. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister at 11.27 am. This will be his fourth term as CM. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kesarpalli IT Park near Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada. PM Modi will also be present at his swearing-in ceremony.