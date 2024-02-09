trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719620
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
A viral video from February 8 shows two women engaged in a shoe fight inside a crowded Bengaluru bus. Commuters recorded the altercation on their phones, capturing the intense disagreement sparked by a dispute over opening a window. Shared by Rakesh Prakash on X, the footage features the women exchanging blows with shoes, highlighting the incident's widespread attention on social media.

