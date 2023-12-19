trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700617
VIRAL VIDEO : Bengaluru Men Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt: Hanging Out of Sunroof Goes Viral

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
A viral video captures four men hanging out of a moving car's sunroof and windows in Bengaluru, leading to their subsequent arrest. Concerns about the perilous act and potential legal consequences echo on social media. The incident occurred on NH 7, known as Airport Road, and the video exposes the reckless stunt amidst bustling traffic.

Trending Videos

