Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Viral Video: Boy's Impressive Voice Adds Soothing Twist to Shahrukh Khan's Movie Song

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch as a talented boy's soothing rendition of Shahrukh Khan's song from the movie "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" captivates viewers. Shared by @vlgsaa on Instagram, this performance showcases the boy's remarkable voice.

All Videos

Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
Play Icon00:58
Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
Play Icon00:36
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit
Play Icon07:50
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit
CM Yogi makes huge remark over Ganna Farmers
Play Icon05:05
CM Yogi makes huge remark over Ganna Farmers
Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes
Play Icon01:20
Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
play icon0:58
Viral Video: Girl Dazzles With Amazing Dance Moves To Shahrukh Khan's 90s Movie 'Baazigar'
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
play icon0:36
UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit
play icon7:50
Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit
CM Yogi makes huge remark over Ganna Farmers
play icon5:5
CM Yogi makes huge remark over Ganna Farmers
Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes
play icon1:20
Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes