Watch PM Modi's FULL Speech from UP's Pilibhit

Apr 09, 2024
Indian Prime Minister addressed a rally from UP's Pilibhit. While addressing the rally Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that, 'no matter how difficult the goal is, if India is determined, it can achieve it. With this energy we are working on the resolution of a developed India. When India became the fastest growing economic power in the world, did you feel proud or not? When our Chandrayaan hoisted the tricolor flag on the moon, did you feel proud or not?'

