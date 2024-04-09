Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Yogi makes huge remark over Ganna Farmers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached UP's Pilibhit for election campaigning. Amid PM Modi's Pilibhit rally, CM Yogi addressed the public and made huge remark on Ganna farmers.

All Videos

Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes
Play Icon01:20
Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes
Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at Central Agencies
Play Icon02:49
Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at Central Agencies
Avneet Kaur: A Glimpse Into Her Fitness Routine
Play Icon00:27
Avneet Kaur: A Glimpse Into Her Fitness Routine
UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:30
UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources
Play Icon05:27
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources

Trending Videos

Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes
play icon1:20
Noida Viral Video: Aggressive Clash Between Two Societies Over Beam Light And Parking Disputes
Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at Central Agencies
play icon2:49
Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at Central Agencies
Avneet Kaur: A Glimpse Into Her Fitness Routine
play icon0:27
Avneet Kaur: A Glimpse Into Her Fitness Routine
UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:30
UFO Vanishes Into Clouds During Total Solar Eclipse - Video Goes Viral
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources
play icon5:27
MVA Seat Sharing 2024 Update: Maharashtra I.N.D.I.A alliance list final - Sources