UP Police Constable Allegedly Misbehaves With Vehicle Owners During Checking In Noida

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 09, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
Reports emerge of alleged misbehavior by a UP Police constable during vehicle checks in Noida, captured in a video shared by @Gharkekalesh on Twitter. Vehicle owners claim mistreatment during the inspection process, raising concerns about police conduct and public relations. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.

