Viral Video: BTS Butter's 'Makkhan Jaisan Chikan' Version By Korean Artist , Wows Internet

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Get ready to be amazed! BTS's song "Butter" has been transformed into a Bhojpuri version titled "Makkhan Jaisan Chikan," sung by a Korean artist. This incredible collaboration has become a sensation online, leaving fans everywhere stunned.

