Viral Video: College Girls Fight Over Body Shaming in Jaipur Market, Netizens React

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
This video has gone viral, showing a shocking altercation between two college girls in a bustling Jaipur market. The dispute reportedly erupted after one girl started body-shaming and insulting the other. The intense footage has stirred strong reactions from netizens online, sparking discussions about bullying and the importance of body positivity. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the impact of hurtful words and the need for kindness and respect in our interactions - Watch this Viral Video to know more about this shocking incident that has been shared by @Gharkekalesh On Twitter.

