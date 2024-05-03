Advertisement
Viral Video: Couple's Intimate Act Caught On Camera Sparks Outrage In NYC

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 03, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
Social media users are angry about a video that got viral depicting a couple having fornication in a public park in New York. The video, which was first posted on TikTok by user @girlsorwomen, startled and angered viewers, with many criticizing the pair for their irresponsibility in the public space. Debates over appropriate behavior in public areas and decency in general have been sparked from the incident in question.

