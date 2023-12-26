trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702880
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Daredevil Stunts Cause Stir in Greater Noida Market: Viral Video Sparks Concern

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
A shocking video capturing reckless drivers performing dangerous stunts in a Noida market has gone viral, stirring concerns for public safety. Swift action followed as law enforcement stepped in, arresting the individuals involved and seizing their vehicles. Watch the alarming footage of the daredevil stunts and follow the unfolding events as authorities take decisive measures against such hazardous behavior.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Adventurous Tourist Navigates Himachal Traffic Jam in Mahindra Thar SUV, Lands in Hot Water with Traffic Challan
Play Icon1:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Adventurous Tourist Navigates Himachal Traffic Jam in Mahindra Thar SUV, Lands in Hot Water with Traffic Challan
Police team attacked in UP's Kannauj
Play Icon5:20
Police team attacked in UP's Kannauj
74 history-sheeters surrenders in UP's Hardoi
Play Icon3:0
74 history-sheeters surrenders in UP's Hardoi
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Ingenious Hack to Fix Cookware Clocks Millions of Views
Play Icon1:20
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Ingenious Hack to Fix Cookware Clocks Millions of Views
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di
Play Icon0:23
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Adventurous Tourist Navigates Himachal Traffic Jam in Mahindra Thar SUV, Lands in Hot Water with Traffic Challan
play icon1:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Adventurous Tourist Navigates Himachal Traffic Jam in Mahindra Thar SUV, Lands in Hot Water with Traffic Challan
Police team attacked in UP's Kannauj
play icon5:20
Police team attacked in UP's Kannauj
74 history-sheeters surrenders in UP's Hardoi
play icon3:0
74 history-sheeters surrenders in UP's Hardoi
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Ingenious Hack to Fix Cookware Clocks Millions of Views
play icon1:20
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Ingenious Hack to Fix Cookware Clocks Millions of Views
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di
play icon0:23
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di