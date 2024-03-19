NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Delhi Man Hides Rs 500 Notes Across City; Fun Activity Captures Delhiites' Attention

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch the viral video capturing a man in Delhi hiding Rs 500 notes at various locations across the city, captivating the attention of Delhiites. This unique activity has sparked excitement and intrigue among participants, as showcased in the video.

All Videos

Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
Play Icon00:34
 Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts
Play Icon00:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts "Police Ki Beti Hu"
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Play Icon01:11
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Delhi Breaking: Gopal Rai said- We will face the schemes of BJP
Play Icon03:13
Delhi Breaking: Gopal Rai said- We will face the schemes of BJP
Watch Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle before IPL
Play Icon00:29
Watch Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle before IPL

Trending Videos

Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
play icon0:34
Sita Soren And US Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu Meet BJP National President JP Nadda After Joining Bjp
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Intense Street Fight Between Guy and Girl As She Asserts "Police Ki Beti Hu"
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance
play icon1:11
Tej Pratap offers Pashupati Paras to join I.N.D.I.A Alliance
Delhi Breaking: Gopal Rai said- We will face the schemes of BJP
play icon3:13
Delhi Breaking: Gopal Rai said- We will face the schemes of BJP
Watch Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle before IPL
play icon0:29
Watch Virat Kohli's New Hairstyle before IPL